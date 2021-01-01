Michael van Gerwen is out of the 2021 PDC World Darts Championship.

The world number one was whitewashed by Dave Chisnall 5-0 at Ally Pally and it's the first time the St Helens man has beaten Van Gerwen in 28 meetings.

Chisnall was outrageously good on the biggest stage of all, firing in 14 180s and recording a 107.34 three-dart average.

He was also a key contributor in arguably the greatest leg of darts ever seen at a World Championship tournament.

In the fourth leg of the fourth set, Chisnall had a chance for a nine-darter after hitting consecutive 180s, but he agonisingly missed D12 for the 141 finish.

Van Gerwen recorded 180 and 140 from his first two throws and despite not being able to finish after nine darts, the Dutchman decided to go for 141 himself to put pressure on his opponent.

In typical MvG fashion, he absolutely nailed it by landing the D12, but Chisnall held his nerve to hit D6 and put himself 4-0 up in the game.

You can watch the incredible leg of darts in full below.

Chizzy & MvG's epic leg of darts

Unbelievable scenes at Ally Pally!

After his stunning performance, Chisnall was understandably in a confident mood and stated that he believes this is the year he finally secures the first PDC major of his career.

"I said before that he was going to have to play well to beat me because I've been playing well," the 40-year-old said, per BBC. "I've been on the radar for the last few years. I know my own ability and I know I can win this."

Chisnall will face Gary Anderson in the semi-finals, while Steven Bunting will play Gerwyn Price in the other final four clash.

