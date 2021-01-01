Everton to make big decision over summer signing as January transfer window opens

Everton signed Robin Olsen on loan in the summer.

The Toffees were on the lookout for back-up to Jordan Pickford and ultimately struck a deal to bring the Sweden international to Goodison Park.

It has worked a treat, too, with the Merseyside club in excellent form in recent weeks and the club shipping just three goals in their last five games.

Olsen has made two appearances in the league, playing in the 2-1 defeat to Newcastle United and the 2-0 win over Leicester City.

And now it seems that the Toffees will try to sign him permanently in the January transfer window.

The Guardian reports that the club have a plan to bring him in on a permanent deal in the coming month.

Olsen is just 30 and he has plenty of years left in the tank, given the fact that goalkeepers often have longer careers than those who play outfield.

He made a total of 35 appearances during his time at Roma and he has not exactly been missed; the club are currently third in Serie A, seven points behind leaders AC Milan.

The Swede is valued at £4.5m by Transfermarkt.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This is an easy deal for Everton to do.

Olsen is at the club and is clearly seen as a legitimate option by boss Carlo Ancelotti.

He has been playing Premier League football and he is keeping Pickford on his toes, too, with the Toffees looking to seal qualification for European football this season.

One has to think that the Toffees simply need to reach the asking price of the Italian club.

A deal under £5m would be excellent value.

