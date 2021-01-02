Wayne Rooney is a bonafide Manchester United legend.

In his prime, the Red Devils and England's record goalscorer was simply unplayable, a force of nature that no defender in the world could stop.

Rooney played 559 times for United during his 13 years at Old Trafford, scoring 253 goals and contributing 146 assists - astonishing numbers.

In terms of honours, the versatile forward won the Premier League (x5), the League Cup (x3), the Champions League, the Europa League and the Club World Cup with the Red Devils.

A trophy collection befitting of one of the world's greatest players, which is exactly what Rooney was during his heyday under the leadership of Sir Alex Ferguson.

For a time, many believed the Liverpool-born forward was the very best in the business and it seems his past brilliance is downplayed in the present day.

But don't worry, Wayne, we're here to set the record straight. Below, you'll find an incredible video compilation of the current Derby County manager's best moments from 2009/10, which highlights what a unique, world-class talent he was.

The streets will never forget 'The Real Wayne Rooney'

It's simple really, Rooney is one of the greatest footballers of all time.

Goals, assists, skills and much more, he was the definition of a 'complete player' in his pomp and was deservedly named the PFA Players' Player of the Year in 2009/10.

Alongside clips of the English icon's on-pitch mastery are past interviews from Jose Mourinho and David Beckham.

In both, the two men wax lyrical about Rooney, with Mourinho - who was Real Madrid manager at the time - famously stating that he wanted the all-action forward to give him a call if he was serious about leaving United.

Rooney inevitably remained at Old Trafford, the former Everton man signing a new five-year deal in October 2010 just a few days after Mourinho's interview.

It was a saga that angered United fans, but the club legend won back their support by scoring 11 goals and contributing 11 assists in the Red Devils' title-winning campaign in 2010/11.

