Leeds scouting Ligue 2 youngster also wanted by AC Milan

Leeds United will be aiming to take a major scalp on Saturday.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side take on Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur in north London and will be out to build on two successive wins, against Burnley and West Bromwich Albion.

They thumped the Baggies 5-0, and have been one of the most exciting teams to watch in the Premier League in the 2020/21 campaign.

They have thumped Newcastle United 5-2, lost 6-2 to Manchester United, drawn with both Manchester City and Arsenal, and lost 4-3 to Liverpool.

A high-scoring side, they are currently 11th in the Premier League table, 12 points clear of 18th-placed Fulham and six behind fourth-placed Leicester City.

With the January transfer window now offering the club the potential to recruit new additions, it seems Bielsa’s side could be dipping into the market.

Sport Witness carries a report from Calciomercato, claiming that Leeds are interested in Kouadio Kone, the young Toulouse midfielder.

Kone is just 19 and is a France U19 international who has already made 34 appearances in the first-team.

Toulouse were relegated from Ligue 1 last season and Kone has gone on to play 17 times in the second-tier, scoring once, and Leeds are keeping a close eye on his performances.

He is valued at around €10m (£8.8m), per the report, and Leeds aren’t the only club with an interest, as Italian giants AC Milan are also sniffing around.

It is not clear if a deal is viable in January but it seems waiting until the summer could be a risky strategy given Milan’s interest.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This is a good strategy for Leeds to develop.

Bringing in some of the best young players from across Europe can only be a good thing.

If they do sign Kone, one feels that he will either go from strength to strength and potentially become a first-team player, or he will be in the development squads and increase his value with the Under-23s.

Either way, one feels that this is a low-risk signing and almost guarantees some form of profit for director of football Victor Orta.

This is a deal Leeds should pursue.

