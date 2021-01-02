Manchester United continued their good form with a hard-fought victory against Aston Villa on Friday evening.

The Red Devils knew a win over Villa would see them join Liverpool at the summit of the Premier League.

And they took the lead just before half-time, with Anthony Martial heading home.

Villa battled back and restored parity through Bertrand Traore in the 58th minute.

But the scores were not level for long, with Bruno Fernandes converting from the spot to give United the lead once again.

The away side pushed men forward and had a good chance in the game's final moments, but Eric Bailly produced a heroic block to ensure United came away with all three points.

United would be happy with the win, but they may not be happy with Tyrone Mings' actions in the first half.

The former Bournemouth star was lucky not to give away a penalty and receive his marching orders after elbowing Pogba in the first half.

It was a really nasty clash that sent the Frenchman sprawling. You can watch it below:

Ouch. That sure did look painful for Pogba, who was bleeding and needed treatment.

Mings is very lucky that no retrospective action was taken. He was absolutely no where near the ball.

He has history against United, too. He stamped on Zlatan Ibrahimovic's head during a game back in 2017.

It can be considered surprising that VAR didn't decide to punish Mings. On another day, he could easily have been sent off.

Still, United were able to come away with the victory so they likely won't be too bothered with the lack of action taken.

Pogba, though, may be waking up this morning with a slight headache.

