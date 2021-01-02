Bruce hopes Newcastle can make key January signing amid budget reveal

Newcastle United produced an excellent performance to draw 0-0 with Liverpool earlier this week.

Steve Bruce’s side put in a fantastic rearguard action that effectively limited the threat of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Roberto Firmino.

Karl Darlow was particularly excellent, making two superb saves to keep his sheet clean.

The result came on the back of a dispiriting run of games that saw the Magpies lose 5-2 to Leeds United, 2-0 to Manchester City, and draw 1-1 with Fulham.

That came amid an admission from Bruce that the club are merely aiming to stay in the division this season.

With the January transfer window opening on Saturday, though, the club do have the option to dip into the market and potentially bring in new blood.

However, The Guardian reports that there is next to no money available to the manager.

Bruce would like to sign a striker, per the report, as he looks to ensure there is adequate support available to Callum Wilson.

Newcastle would prefer to do a loan deal given the lack of funds available, and it is a sub-plot that is likely to run throughout the January transfer window.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Newcastle do need goals from elsewhere.

Wilson has scored eight times this term and his back-up forward, Joelinton, only has three to his name, and he is the second highest scorer at the club.

Bringing in someone who is clinical in the top-flight on loan will be remarkably difficult but Bruce is right to at least be looking.

The club are currently 14th and one feels that bringing in a new striker would be a much-needed boost to the side.

Keep an eye on this one…

