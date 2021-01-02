The former undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson has confirmed that he will return to the ring in 2021.

‘Iron Mike’ fought an exhibition bout with the former four-weight world champion Roy Jones Jr. in November of last year that ended in a draw.

however, the 54-year-old demonstrated a much better than expected showing in the ring.

Speaking on Instagram live with leading tennis coach Patrick Mouratoglou, Tyson said:

“We started a Legends only League and it’s really interesting. Our first show was a record breaker.

“Now everyone wants to be involved with our whole organisation.”

Indeed, interest in ‘Iron Mike’s’ return was highlighted by the fact that the encounter with Roy Jones Jr. resulted in £1.6 million pay-per-view purchases.

When asked if he’ll lace up his gloves again, Tyson replied:

Yeah, absolutely. It’ll be better this time.

In addition, Tyson said:

“I felt really good, I felt confident. I felt that I could do it again.”

Among the legends who have expressed an interest is Tyson’s former heavyweight rival Evander Holyfield, otherwise known as ‘The Real Deal.’

Holyfield won the first encounter between the pair back in 1996 via an 11th round stoppage in Las Vegas to take Tyson’s WBA belt.

'The Real Deal’ revealed that he would love to share a ring with ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’ again in a trilogy fight, but will obviously not want a repeat of the infamous ‘Bite Fight’ 1997 encounter where Tyson bit Holyfield’s right ear.

‘Iron Mike’ was subsequently disqualified and lost his boxing licence, but the pair are now on good terms and last November Holyfield said:

“This is the fight that must happen for both our legacies.

“Roy Jones was a good local opponent for Mike but a fight with me would be a global event and the only fight that anyone wants to see is a fight between us.

“There is absolutely no reason why we shouldn’t make this happen.”

