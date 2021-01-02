William Saliba's situation at Arsenal is baffling.

The Frenchman, considered one of the brightest young talents in world football, signed for the north London outfit in a £27m deal in 2019.

After spending last season on loan at Saint-Etienne, it was expected that he would find himself in and around the first-team at Arsenal this campaign.

But that has not happened.

Saliba is yet to make an outing for Arsenal this campaign.

Even when the Gunners' young stars have featured in the Carabao Cup or Europa League, Saliba has not been given a chance.

In fact, he's made Arsenal's matchday squad just twice - when he was an unused substitute against Leicester and Liverpool back in September.

It really is an odd situation and Arsenal fans cannot understand why he is not being picked.

Mikel Arteta has kept his cards very close to his chest when speaking about the 19-year-old.

He has previously stated that he would like Saliba, who is valued at £15.3m by Transfermarkt, to go out on loan and gain more experience.

However, it appears that Arsenal are willing to let him go altogether.

That's because L'Equipe are reporting, per Get French Football News, that Arsenal and Saliba met last week to discuss his future.

And both parties have agreed to be open to both permanent & loan departure opportunities this month.

Why would Arsenal want to let one of their best young talents leave on a permanent transfer?!

It makes absolutely no sense given they paid so much for his just a few years ago.

Many Arsenal fans have been reacting to the news and they aren't happy at all. View some of the reaction below:

Something must have gone on behind the scenes because it is so bizarre that he hasn't appeared once for the first-team.

If he does leave on a permanent deal, it's fair to say that Arsenal fans won't be happy with the club at all.

