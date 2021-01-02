Luke Campbell will attempt to win his third world title shot in the first major boxing event of 2021 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Britain’s former-Olympic Champion is set to take on LA Poster boy Ryan Garcia, who is remarkably 10 years younger than Campbell at just 22-years-old.

In addition, he shoulders the expectation of Golden Boy Promotions, led by boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya.

The night's opening bouts, meanwhile, will see Franchon Crews Dezurn take on Ashleigh Curry at super-middleweight and Sean Garcia will face Rene Marquez in a lightweight encounter.

Indeed, it was somewhat of a surprise that De La Hoya approved this bout for his talented but still relatively inexperienced fighter against a boxer of Campbell’s calibre. The American, however, does boast an impressive undefeated record of 20 victories – 17 of them by way of knockout.

When asked about his opponent Campbell said:

“He may look a sensation throwing hundreds of punches on YouTube but that is very different from the tough challenge I will bring to the ring.

“My far greater experience will count on the night.

“I am going to knock him out just as I would have done to every one of the soft opponents that he’s faced so far.”

Garcia, subsequently replied saying:

“Luke is about to find out that I’m not just an Instagram fighter. I will punish him for that opinion. I will knock him out.”

The man from Hull, meanwhile, is looking to bounce back from his last fight, which took place in 2019 and was a defeat at the hands of Vasyl Lomachenko in London.

When is Ryan Garcia v Luke Campbell?

The fight with Garcia was initially due to take place on December 5 in California, but Campbell subsequently tested positive for COVID, putting the fight back until January 2, 2021.

What time is Ryan Garcia v Luke Campbell?

Uk fans can expect an earlier start time with the fight scheduled to accommodate both the US and UK fan bases.

Garcia's with Campbell will likely get underway from 11pm GMT time on January 2, which is 5pm local time.

How can I watch Ryan Garcia vs Luke Campbell?

Garcia vs Campbell will be shown live on DAZN UK.

The fight will also be available for streaming on the DAZN app, which you can subscribe to for just £1.99 per month.

This means that fans will be able to stream the bout on the DAZN app, which can be downloaded onto a mobile, tablet device or a smart TV.

Who is on the undercard?

The bill is also set to feature Rene Alvarado, who defends his WBA world super- heavyweight title against Roger Gutierrez.

In addition, Nicaragua's Felix Alvarado, will attempt to defend his IBF world light-flyweight title against South Africa's Deejay Kriel, who was not able to fight at all in 2020.

