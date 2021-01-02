Mourinho eyeing Spurs swoop for veteran star in January window

Tottenham Hotspur take on Leeds United on Saturday in what is a big game for Jose Mourinho’s side.

The club have slipped down the table in recent weeks and are currently seventh, though they are just seven points off leaders Liverpool with a game in hand.

Of course, the clash with Fulham earlier this week was postponed, so there has been a rest period for Mourinho’s men as they look to get back to winning ways.

Spurs haven’t won any of their last four games and the draw with Wolves last time out was particularly dispiriting, as the club sat back after taking an early lead through Tanguy Ndombele.

While Spurs take on Leeds on Saturday, thereafter one imagines they will be aiming to strengthen their squad in the January window.

It seems they have targets identified, too, with Eurosport claiming that Inter Milan’s Ivan Perisic is a player coveted by the club.

The report states that Mourinho admires the Croatian and that he would like a deal to be struck.

Perisic is 31 and remains a key member of Inter’s squad, playing 13 times in the league this season, scoring once and providing three assists.

He has a contract with the Italian club until 2022 and is valued at £9m by Transfermarkt.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

No.

Perisic is exactly the wrong type of player for Spurs to be pursuing.

He’ll be 32 in February and while he is an experienced head who can make things happen and has played at the very highest level, he’s simply too old.

Spurs need to be looking at potential stars of the future, younger players who can come in and make an impact over a number of years.

Perisic would be a stop gap solution on the flank – they should nip this idea in the bud.

