Aston Villa gave a really good account of themselves during their defeat to Manchester United.

Considering the minuscule turnaround between the 2019/20 season and the current campaign, it's been astonishing to see the journey that Dean Smith's side have been on.

It only feels like yesterday that they were dodging a Championship return by the skin of their teeth, but now it's hardly surprising to see them mixing it with the Premier League's 'big six' sides.

Man Utd 2-1 Aston Villa

After all, we've already seen the Villans secure impressive wins at Leicester City, Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers as well as famously thrashing champions Liverpool 7-2.

However, credit to United, because they were able to weather the Villa storm on New Year's Day with Anthony Martial's header and Bruno Fernandes' penalty proving sufficient for all three points.

Bertrand Traore did give Villa a glimmer of hope with a second-half equaliser, but brilliant saves from David de Gea to deny John McGinn, Ollie Watkins and Matty Cash kept the visitors at arm's length.

Grealish shines at Old Trafford

That, and Eric Bailly dramatically bailed out United in stoppage time with a fantastic block when it looked for all intents and purposes that Keinan Davis had pulled a point from out of the fire.

So, sure, Villa were left empty-handed, but there were still plenty of positives to be drawn from the performance - and one that simply couldn't be ignored was the contribution of Jack Grealish.

Yes, that's right, another Villa game, another Grealish masterclass with the England international staking an early claim as one of the contenders for the PFA Player of the Year award.

Grealish's highlights vs Man Utd

Not only did Grealish play a crucial role in Villa's equaliser, but he essentially placed himself in the shop window for one of the clubs linked with him courtesy of a fantastic all-round display.

You really got the feeling that Grealish was here, there and everywhere with a series of effortless touches, penetrating dribbles and a passing range that wouldn't look out of place for the Red Devils.

I'm sure you get the picture by this point, so be sure to check out Grealish's individual highlights - stitched together by Twitter user @LSComps - down below:

GIVEMESPORT's Kobe Tong says

That, in a nutshell, is exactly why United should try their darn hardest to sign Grealish next summer.

Now, the elephant in the room is that United don't really need him at the club as things stand, but with Paul Pogba set to leave at the end of the season, Grealish looks like the perfect replacement.

And we can be pretty sure of both of those things given Mino Raiola's rather uncensored comments and the fact Grealish has been strutting around like a one-man Premier League club destroyer this season.

There's just something about the thought of Fernandes and Grealish firing around the top-end of United's midfield like pinballs that has all the making of a title-contending duo of playmakers.

Don't get me wrong, it shouldn't be United's top priority in terms of positions, but Grealish has simply been too good too many times this season for the Red Devils to not at least try and recruit him.

News Now - Sport News