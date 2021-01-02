Moyes identifies the one key signing he wants in the January window

West Ham United picked up another three points on Friday night.

Travelling to meet Everton at Goodison Park, the game seemed to be heading towards a goalless stalemate until Tomas Soucek struck at the very end.

Having seen a shot repelled by Jordan Pickford, the ball fell to Aaron Cresswell on the edge of the box, who sent a fierce effort zipping across the box.

The strike took a deflection off Yerry Mina and Soucek was there to tap the ball home and give the Irons a vital win.

They are now one of a clutch of clubs on 26 points ahead of the weekend’s fixtures, and they are just seven points off leaders Liverpool.

And with the January transfer window set to open on Saturday, it seems manager David Moyes is hoping to bring in reinforcements.

Sky Sports reports that the ex-Everton boss wants to sign a striker, though it remains to be seen if one can be identified and acquired.

Michail Antonio remains the first-choice forward but he has struggled with injuries, while Sebastien Haller has scored just three league goals in 16 games.

The report states that purse strings will not be significantly loosened, meaning it may come down to which type of player the Hammers are able to identify.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Yeah, West Ham could really do with a new forward.

Haller isn’t really good enough, as his performances this season have showed.

Antonio, too, cannot be relied upon to lead the line for the duration of the season, so the only option seems to be to bring a new forward into the club.

With money tight, though, there will have to be some creative scouting from the club’s recruitment team.

It remains to be seen whether it is achievable.

