Four Premier League players - three from Tottenham and one from West Ham - are believed to have broken government Covid-19 rules by spending Christmas together, according to the Daily Mail.

Tottenham's Sergio Reguilon, Giovani Lo Celso, Erik Lamela and West Ham's Manuel Lanzini were pictured in one house with 11 other adults, two children and a baby.

An image of them together was posted by one of the footballer's friends on Instagram.

The gathering is believed to have taken place at Lo Celso's house.

Government guidelines meant people living in Tier 4 areas were not allowed to meet with other households indoors over Christmas.

Both Tottenham and West Ham have now released a statement.

Spurs said, per football.london correspondent Alasdair Gold: "We're extremely disappointed and strongly condemn this image showing some of our players with family and friends together at Xmas particularly as we know the sacrifices everybody around the country made to stay safe over the festive period.

"The rules are clear, there are no exceptions, and we regularly remind all our players and staff about the latest protocols and their responsibilities to adhere and set an example. The matter will be dealt with internally."

While West Ham have said, per the Daily Mail: "The club has set the highest possible standards with its protocols and measures relating to COVID-19 so we are disappointed to learn of Manuel Lanzini’s actions. The matter has been dealt with internally."

None of the Spurs players have been included in the starting XI to face Leeds on Saturday afternoon.

Reguilon has been placed on the bench.

