Retired UFC lightweight legend Khabib Nurmagomedov may reverse his decision to call it quits, for a super-clash against fellow G.O.A.T contender Georges St-Pierre, according to manager Ali Abdelaziz.

Khabib revealed his decision to retire in the ring after his most recent bout against Justin Gaethje, in October 2020.

His decision came in a difficult period for him on a personal level, with the loss of his father and coach Abdulmanap, who died from Covid-19 related complications, in July 2020.

Khabib’s mother did not want him to carry on fighting without his father in his corner.

Legacy Defining Showdown

Georges St-Pierre has long been discussed as a potential legacy-completing bout for Khabib to retire on.

This would be St-Pierre’s toughest fight to date. He is now 39 and last fought in 2017 against Michael Bisping, at middleweight. As Khabib fights at lightweight, this means St-Pierre dropping two weight classes from his last fight.

However, St-Pierre claims he can easily make this weight, with many pictures showing a hugely downsized St-Pierre appearing on his social media accounts.

A bigger issue for St-Pierre is that he hasn’t fought since 2017, a bout that was itself a comeback after a four-year absence.

Additionally, in recent years, he has been less decisive in the ring, with eight of his last ten fights lasting five rounds. He has also had eight fights in his last ten go to judge’s decisions.

Both of these metrics represent a huge decrease in ruthlessness and performance levels from his earlier years.

Khabib on the other hand is only 32, is in his prime and remains undefeated.

In each of the previous three years, Khabib has fought once, against top-level opposition; in Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, and Justin Gaethje; finishing each of them.

Khabib and Dana White Talks

In an interview with TMZ, Khabib’s manager Ali Abdelaziz, said:

"Honestly, I think if Georges St-Pierre is serious about coming back to fight, I could see it happening, that would get Khabib up. My man Dana White and Khabib are going to meet.

"I think they're going to meet in Abu Dhabi. And after that, Khabib's gonna come to Vegas and then they're going to go for dinner in Vegas and we're going to figure it out.

"What do they want to do? Like I said, this is big boys' business. I'm going to let them do what they do, and I'll be a fan."

He continued: "Khabib trains every day, he spars, he grapples. He trains, probably, more than a lot of professional fighters.

"Right? And he's passionate about it. But at the end of the day, I have to respect him, I have to respect his wishes."

If this fight does happen, it may break all PPV records for the UFC. Both Khabib and St-Pierre have huge fanbases, the world over.

This fight would hold huge symbolic significance, possibly granting Khabib G.O.A.T status in the eyes of the majority of fans, if he wins.

However, a win for St-Pierre would surely cement St-Pierre’s legacy as the G.O.A.T, due to his age, the lay-off periods, and the other advantages Khabib holds over him.

News Now - Sport News