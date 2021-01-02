Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane recorded a number of impressive feats as Jose Mourinho's side beat Leeds United 3-0 in the Premier League on Saturday.

Marcelo Bielsa's boys have proved a tough proposition for their Premier League opponents this season through their idiosyncratic style of play and never-say-die attitude.

But the title-chasing Lilywhites opened the scoring after 29 minutes when Steven Bergwijn won a penalty that Kane coolly converted - and with that strike the England captain became the only player in Premier League history to score against every team he's faced in the competition, as relayed by OptaJoe.

However, Kane wasn't done there. Just before half-time a recurring theme of Tottenham's season once again emerged as he combined with Heung-min Son to put the home side 2-0 up.

Kane got on the ball just outside the area before whipping in a delicious cross to the South Korea forward, marking the 13th time the pair have combined for goals in the Premier League this term.

That matches the record for joint goal combinations in a single Premier League campaign, alongside Alan Shearer and Chris Sutton.

But perhaps even more impressively, it also made Kane the first player in Europe's top five leagues this term to reach double figures for both goals and assists, with the 27-year-old now boasting ten strikes and eleven setups.

Kane continued to pepper Leeds' goal in the closing stages but couldn't add to his tally as Mourinho's side saw out their eighth Premier League win of the campaign.

Nonetheless, matching a Premier League record, doing a first across Europe and ensuring his 100% return against opposition in the English top flight can hardly be considered a bad day at the office for Tottenham's talimanic striker.

