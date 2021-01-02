Karen Carney has been receiving abuse online in the past few days following a tweet made by Leeds United.

Carney, working as a pundit for Amazon Prime, suggested that Leeds would not have been promoted from the Championship if the season was not postponed by the pandemic.

“They outrun everyone and credit to them," she said. “My only concern would be that they blow up at the end of the season?

“We saw that a couple of season ago and I actually think they got promoted because of COVID, as it gave them a bit of respite.

“I don’t know whether they would have gone up if they didn’t have that break.”

Carney has subsequently deleted her Twitter account following social media abuse.

Many in the footballing world have leaped to the defence of Carney, including Megan Rapinoe.

And now Jake Humphrey has sent a brilliant message to Carney while live on BT Sport.

He said: "Whether it's Jermaine, whether it's Rio, whether it's Karen, whether it's any pundit on any sports network, they are literally paid to have an opinion.

"And that's cool, you don't have to agree with their opinion and you don't have to like their opinion.

"But the whole point of living in a civil society is that we all have opinions, we must disagree, and it causes debate.

"What's not cool though is the horrible, misogynistic, sexist and vile abuse that went Karen's way in the hours after her comments about Leeds. That is not an example of a tolerant society.

"If we saw anything in 2020, surely we saw the fact that sending people abuse on social media isn't victimless. It hurts people.

"Perhaps if 2020 and the years before it were all about intolerance and division, 2021 and the years that follow need to be about acceptance and compassion."

Well said, Jake and the BT Sport team.

