Mauricio Pochettino has officially been appointed PSG's new manager.

The Argentine takes over from Thomas Tuchel, who was sacked earlier this week.

Pochettino joins PSG with the club third in Ligue 1, a solitary point behind Lyon and Lille.

PSG have also progressed to the last-16 of the Champions League.

He will be tasked with finally bringing European glory to Paris.

Pochettino had been out of a job for over a year. His last job in management was at Tottenham, where he left in 2019.

Pochettino featured for PSG during his playing career and he is delighted to be making his return.

“I am really happy and honored to become the new coach of Paris Saint-Germain," he told the club's official website.

“I would like to thank the Club's management for the trust they have placed in me. As you know, this club has always held a special place in my heart.

"I have wonderful memories, especially of the unique atmosphere of the Parc des Princes.

"I return to the Club today with a lot of ambition and humility, and am eager to work with some of the world’s most talented players.

"This team has fantastic potential and my staff and I will do everything we can to get the best for Paris Saint-Germain in all competitions.

"We will also do our utmost to give our team the combative and attacking playing identity that Parisian fans have always loved.”

Pochettino's first game as boss will come on Wednesday, when PSG travel to Saint-Etienne for their Ligue 1 clash.

News Now - Sport News