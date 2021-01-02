Son Heung-min was named the winner of the 2020 Puskas Award last month.

The South Korean was given the award for his incredible goal against West Ham, beating efforts from the likes of Luis Suarez in the process.

Son picked up the ball on the edge of the box, before running the length of the pitch and slotting past the goalkeeper.

It really was an extraordinary goal.

And a real contender for the 2021 Puskas Award was scored earlier today by Nadiem Amiri.

The Bayer Leverkusen star found himself in the starting lineup for his side's Bundesliga clash against Frankfurt.

And he scored an absolute stunner after just nine minutes.

The German midfielder channeled his inner Dennis Bergkamp as he produced an outrageous turn.

He then produced a backheel which nutmegged the goalkeeper.

Oh my word. Amiri, that really is filthy. He may never score a better goal in his life.

Twitter user @Reece_Parrinder said: "Puskas winner scored on the 2nd day of the year."

And he may well be right. That's going to take some beating, that's for sure.

@hudDESIfield wrote: "That first touch is as good as Bergkamp touch for goal vs Newcastle."

Another fan, @DFR2009, put it brilliantly, writing: "He should be sent to stand trial at Court for the Arbitration of Tekkers."

And even Frankfurt fan, @Carboom47, felt he had to applaud the goal, writing: "Eintracht fan here and I'm not even mad that was brilliant."

Unfortunately, his goal was not enough for his side as Leverkusen slumped to a 2-1 defeat.

Goals from Amin Younes and Edmond Tapsoba (OG) gave Frankfurt the victory.

Amiri may still be happy with his day's work, though.

