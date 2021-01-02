Conor McGregor offered support to an eight-year-old fan with a personal video message, offering words of wisdom and encouragement after he underwent facial reconstruction surgery last month.

Kash Zolciak-Biermann, son of former NFL player Kroy Biermann, suffered facial injuries after being bitten by the family dog three years prior.

His mother, the American TV personality Kim Zolciak, spoke in detail about her son’s injuries from the incident in an emotional Instagram post, in addition to the classy video message to her son from ‘The Notorious’.

McGregor said: “Kash, what’s up my man? ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor here.

"Just getting on to give you a shout out. I heard you had a match with a dog and you won.

"So, congratulations on that victory. I plan on securing my own victory on January 23rd. I am here now isolated away getting my work in, taking inspiration from your victory.

"Alright, thank you so much, and congratulations on the win. My man. Let’s go, Kash."

Zolciak detailed how her friend, personal trainer Michael Giovanni Rivera, reached out to McGregor, Kash's all-time favourite fighter, to ask if he could 'send an encouraging message to Kash to keep him strong'.

McGregor himself returns to the Octagon at UFC 257, facing off against Dustin Poirier, in a repeat of their original clash back in 2014.

McGregor plans to make a significant $500,000 donation to Poirier’s charity, after they were originally scheduled to compete in an exhibition bout for that purpose.

Rumours continue to circulate regarding whether or not Khabib Nurmagomedov could be tempted out of retirement for a monumental rematch with McGregor.

Dana White has made no secrets of his desire for the clash and is seemingly on mission to make it happen.

Should the Irishman put in a dominant performance against Poirier, those rumours might just start to snowball.

