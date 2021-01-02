By all accounts, Ben Foster has his heart set on a career in punditry when he hangs up his gloves.



The 37-year-old has been uploading videos to his YouTube account 'Ben Foster - The Cycling GK' in recent months and the channel has got increasingly popular.

The former England international's channel is just a bit of fun, but it's finally come back to bite him.

Foster and Watford endured a miserable afternoon in South Wales as they were beaten 2-1 by Swansea City.



Tom Cleverley had actually opened the scoring for the visitors, only for Jamal Lowe to hit back with a brace.

First, he scored a well-taken curling effort before heading in from Korey Smith.



That might sound like a run-of-the-mill afternoon in the Championship, were it not for a world-class moment of rustling from Lowe after his first goal.

Come the end of the season, Watford might look back on the defeat as a pivotal moment in the race for promotion.

But their goalkeeper will be watching it back a lot sooner than that after Lowe decided to celebrate in front of the GoPro which he keeps near the goalline to record his footage.

Now that is the kind of pettiness we can all get behind. Well played, sir.

Swansea moved to second in the Championship with the win. The Hornets dropped to sixth as new boss Xisco Munoz suffered his first taste of defeat.

