The greatest player of all time is free to negotiate a contract with any foreign club.

As of January 1, Lionel Messi could speak to clubs ahead of a potential move in the summer.

The Argentine’s contract at the Camp Nou expires at the end of the season and it’s looking increasingly unlikely that he will extend his stay in Spain.

Recently, the six-time Ballon d’Or winner spoke about his future admitted that he won’t make a decision until the campaign is over.

"Nothing will be crystal clear before the end of the year. I'll wait until the season is over," he told Spanish TV station La Sexta.

"What matters now is thinking about the team, finishing the year well and not being distracted by other things.

"I don't know what will happen. I'm focused on what we have here and battling for whatever we can.

"I'm not thinking about how the year will end. As of today, it wouldn't be wise for me to say what I'm going to do because I don't know."

But what are Messi’s options? Every club in the world would surely be interested in signing him but, realistically, where could he go?

Well, Spanish outlet Sport have revealed that Messi has four options for next season.

Stay at Barcelona

It’s not out of the question that Messi, once again, pledges his future to his beloved Barcelona. He will wait until the elections and meet the new president before completely ruling it out.

Manchester City

A reunion with Pep Guardiola at City has been spoken about for some time now. Pep has signed a contract to remain at the Etihad until 2023 and would surely love to work with Messi once again.

Paris Saint-Germain

Talking of reunions…Messi and Neymar at PSG, anyone? With Mauricio Pochettino being confirmed as the new boss at the Parc des Princes, he will surely be pushing hard to sign his compatriot having spoken so highly of him previously.

MLS

"I've always had the dream of playing in another league, in the United States.”

Messi admitted that just last week but it’s hard to see him heading straight there in the summer. Not only is he still far too good for the MLS right now, but there are also salary limits in the league. Perhaps in the years to come.

