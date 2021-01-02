Sheffield United have suffered the definition of 'second season syndrome' in 2020-21.

The Blades are rock bottom of the Premier League having suffered another defeat, this time a 2-0 reverse to Crystal Palace, on Saturday afternoon.

It's now been five months and three weeks since they last recorded a competitive victory and Chris Wilder's men have picked up a miserly two points from their opening 17 games.

What has happened to last season's surprise package? There are a couple of obvious pointers, including Dean Henderson's return to Manchester United and the simple fact that teams have worked out their once formidable 3-5-2 system.

However, nobody expected their demise to be quite so drastic.

Not only have they dropped more points from winning positions than any other team this season (11), United are the only professional side in England who are yet to tip their goal tally into double figures with a grand total of just eight.

As it stands, with 17 games played, they are on course for between four and five points over the course of the entire campaign. It's a pity when Wilder has done so much good work since taking the reins in 2016.

But the 53-year-old cut an exasperated figure at full-time at Selhurst Park and it's no wonder - as it stands, his side look set to record the lowest points tally in Premier League history.

So who was guilty of the worst?

10. Ipswich (1994/95)

Points: 27 (In a 42-game season), Goal difference: -57

9. Fulham (2018/19)

Points: 26, Goal difference: -47

8. Sunderland (2016/17)

Points: 24, Goal difference: -40

7. Watford (1999/2000)

Points: 24, Goal difference: -42

6. Norwich (2019/20)

Points: 21, Goal difference: -49

5. Sunderland (2002/03)

Points: 19, Goal difference: -44

4. Aston Villa (2015/16)

Points: 17, Goal difference: -49

3. Huddersfield (2018/19)

Points: 16, Goal difference: -54

2. Sunderland (2005/06)

Points: 15, Goal difference: -43

1. Derby (2007/08)

Points: 11, Goal difference: -69

There are some truly terrible campaigns in here. Derby are infamous for earning just 11 points in 2007/08, but Joleon Lescott is probably just as notorious for tweeting a picture of an expensive car during Aston Villa's horrorshow season.

What next for Wilder?

Do Sheffield United really belong among this sort of company?

They were a breath of fresh air after winning promotion, with their roaming centre-backs and an impenetrable midfield making it look as if they'd be a long-term prospect in the top flight.

On the other hand, the numbers don't lie and many believe it's now just a matter of time before Wilder is sacked.

It's admirable that the board have stayed loyal to the Yorkshireman thus far, but they are in serious danger of earning a very unwelcome record unless big changes are made in the second half of the season.

