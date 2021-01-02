Ask any Premier League full-back to name the one player they’d least like to face, the majority will probably say Adama Traore.

The former Barcelona youth player is one of the strongest and quickest players in world football. And in recent years, he’s improved his quality too.

He’s pretty much impossible to deal with and he’s made plenty of defenders look foolish in recent years.

But not too many have struggled quite as much as Brighton’s Dan Burn during their clash against Wolves on Saturday evening.

The 6ft 5” defender certainly isn’t the quickest and there was only one winner in the battle between the Brighton man and Traore. And it wasn’t Burn.

Time and time again, Traore breezed past Burn and gave him an afternoon to forget.

It might go down as one of the worst performances in Premier League history.

Brighton were 1-0 ahead when Burn scored a calamitous own goal after 34 minutes before he was rinsed by Traore 10 minutes later and conceded a penalty.

He was fortunate to avoid a yellow for his challenge which led to Wolves’ penalty but he did get booked in the second half when he was beaten by Traore for an umpteenth time.

Shortly afterwards, he was substituted and spared any further damage.

But that didn’t save him from damage on social media as football fans thoroughly enjoyed Traore giving Burn the runaround for 69 minutes.

Check out the best reaction:

Poor guy.

Fortunately for Burn, his side managed to grab an equaliser after he had left the pitch to earn a 3-3 draw at the Amex.

It won’t get too much easier for the Brighton defender, though.

Brighton’s next Premier League match is a nice trip to the Etihad to face Manchester City.

From Traore to the likes of Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez.

He must be hating 2021 already.

