Ligue 1 club considering move for West Ham man who has endured huge fall from grace

Issa Diop is somewhat out of favour at West Ham United.

The central defender has made a total of 78 appearances for the Irons but this season, he has struggled to make his mark under David Moyes.

This season, he has made just three starts in the Premier League and has been on the bench for the last four games.

West Ham have switched between a back three and a back four but they have primarily utilised Angelo Ogbonna in central defence, who was regularly joined by Fabian Balbuena and Aaron Cresswell in the three, and by Craig Dawson in the four.

Diop’s form has subsequently led to links away, which is somewhat unsurprising given the transfer window has just opened.

Sport Witness carries a report from L’Equipe claiming that Ligue 1 club OGC Nice are interested in signing the 23-year-old.

Diop is valued at £18m by Transfermarkt and has a contract until 2023, but Nice are said to be monitoring his situation.

The report states that he has either been offered to Nice or studied by them, though it is not clear which is which when it comes to the defender.

The club would rather sign either Jean-Clair Todibo or Samuel Umtiti, while Arsenal’s William Saliba is also touted as an option.

But this feels like one to keep an eye on if Diop is not going to fight his way back into Moyes’ side.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This is a bit of a fall from grace.

Diop was previously linked with Manchester United as he played continually in the starting XI and made a real impact.

However, this season, he hasn’t really been needed.

The Hammers have only lost four times in the league this season and have kept clean sheets in their last two games with Diop on the bench.

A move back to France could well make sense but Nice are currently 12th in Ligue 1 with next to no chance of winning any trophies at all.

This speaks to just how much his stock has diminished.

