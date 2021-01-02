A few weeks ago, Mikel Arteta was clinging onto his Arsenal job.

Three games later and things are looking rosy once again.

On Boxing Day, they beat Chelsea before heading to Brighton and leaving with all three points.

A tough trip to face Sam Allardyce's West Brom at a very snowy Hawthorns.

But they produced a quite brilliant 45 minutes to take a 2-0 lead at half-time.

Kieran Tierney gave them the lead with a brilliant strike with his right foot.

But they then followed that up with a quite sensational team goal.

Emile Smith-Rowe, Bakayo Saka and Alexandre Lacazette all combined before Saka finished it off.

What. A. Goal.

It was like Arsenal in their prime. WengerBall at its finest. Considering the conditions, it really is a fantastic move.

And it's another reminder that 19-year-old Saka is a special talent. He produced a Man of the Match display during Arsenal's 1-0 win against Brighton in midweek but his manager has urged everyone to remain patient with him.

"I would like everybody to be cautious, let him be and let him develop," said the Arsenal manager.

"I think he's having the right progression. I think he has the right people around him in his house, in his entourage.

"And he's got the right team-mates as well to support him all the time, giving him confidence and keeping his feet on the floor.

"Then hopefully we can be the right coaches around him and the right club to see the player that he can be in the future."

An Arsenal win would move them up to 11th in the league table and just three points behind both Manchester City and Chelsea ahead of their clash on Sunday afternoon.

Looking further ahead, they would be six points behind Tottenham, Leicester and Everton, who occupy third, fourth and fifth respectively.

News Now - Sport News