West Brom's clash with Arsenal on Saturday night was in serious doubt before kick-off.

Mikel Arteta and Sam Allardyce joined the officials in the middle for a pitch inspection with snow hammering down on the Hawthorns.

The Gunners will have been keen for the match to go ahead, not least because they'd already made the two-hour trip down the M6.

Aside from that though, Arteta's men had started to turn a corner with back-to-back Premier League wins against Chelsea and Brighton since Boxing Day. Just when it looked as if their manager was on the brink, they'd started to put a run of form together with six points from a possible six.

Many were keen to write their season off long ago, but the players themselves were raring to go against the relegation threatened Baggies.

That mentality was epitomised, as ever, by Kieran Tierney. Swathes of Arsenal fans would love to see the left-back made club captain, and were he not just 23 years of age, it's likely that'd be a more serious discussion.

Tierney was joined in the back four by Hector Bellerin, Rob Holding and Pablo Mari.

Since arriving from Celtic, the Scottish international hasn't been faultless, but he has consistently shown a steeliness often found wanting in the rest of the Arsenal squad.

All that time in the Highlands has clearly held him in good stead, too - just take a look at his warm-up in the arctic conditions of the Midlands in just a t-shirt and his socks pulled right down.

What a tank - he's just made differently! You just can't picture him in a snood, can you?

And his night was to get even better when he opened the scoring with a superb goal that he created all by himself.

The full-back turned West Brom's defence inside out, charged into the box and slammed the ball past Sam Johnstone. Check it out below:

It's testament to Tierney's progress that he's been one of the few players to come out of the first half of Arsenal's season with much esteem among the supporters - though the mood is gradually lifting following another impressive performance, the highlight of which came when Bukayo Saka capped a silky team goal.

But the question remains - can he do it on a cold snowy night in West Bromwich?

