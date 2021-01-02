Pundit drools over "top quality" West Ham ace after Everton triumph

West Ham United recorded a vital win on New Year’s Day.

The Hammers beat Everton 1-0 at Goodison Park, with Tomas Soucek scoring a late winner to give the club all three points.

It was their first win in four games, following draws with Crystal Palace, Brighton & Hove Albion, and Southampton, along with a defeat to Chelsea.

The win moved them on to 26 points, level with the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea prior to the latter pair's clash on Sunday.

Soucek has been vital to their form in recent months and has scored five goals in 17 games this season, including four in his last seven.

And Danny Mills, the former Premier League defender, believes that the Czech Republic international is turning into an elite midfield player.

Speaking to Football Insider, he said: “Again, we’ve said it so many times, it takes time for players to settle. In terms of their personal life, the way of the Premier League, the pace of the game, all these kinds of things.

“I think we’re starting to see a real top-quality midfield player who gets into the box.

“His goal at Everton, ok, there’s a bit of fortune because of the deflection, but he puts himself in the right place at the right time and that’s vitally important to be able to do that.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

What a signing Soucek has been.

He came in on an initial loan last season and went on score three goals in 13 games as the Irons avoided relegation by the skin of their teeth.

This season, they have been exceptional and much of that has come down to the form of the 25-year-old.

West Ham paid £15m to make his loan permanent, having spent £4m to bring him in on the short-term deal.

One has to think he has already trebled his value with his form this season.

