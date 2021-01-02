Liverpool interested in young ace with £35.5m release clause also eyed by Leicester

If you’ve been under a rock, you may not know that Liverpool have a defensive injury crisis.

The Reds are currently without Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip, their three most senior centre-backs at Anfield.

With the January transfer window now open, though, they have the perfect opportunity to bring in some reinforcements and stop this story being written every other week.

And it seems that they are attempting to do just that.

Sport Witness carries a report from Portuguese newspaper Record claiming that the Reds are interested in Braga defender David Carmo.

The 21-year-old has made a total of 31 appearances for the club since his first-team debut.

A Portugal Under-20 international, Carmo has also been linked with Leicester City, with Brendan Rodgers seemingly interested in bringing him to England.

The new report states that he has a €40m (£35.5m) release clause in his contract but Jurgen Klopp’s side could be able to negotiate a lower fee.

Liverpool are yet to make a proper move, with the report stating that it is just interest at this point.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This probably isn’t the answer.

As good as it would be to snap up a young player with a high ceiling, Carmo probably can’t be trusted to jump straight into the starting XI.

Carmo has only played senior professional football since the 2019/20 transfer window.

With his value as high as it is, Liverpool really need to be looking at a proper first-team player before trying to snap up the 21-year-old.

The interest in Carmo needs to take a back seat this month.

