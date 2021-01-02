Arsenal's midfield target with £55m release clause speaks on potential switch

Arsenal’s January transfer window promises to be an interesting one.

The window opened on Saturday, meaning that the club can make moves to strengthen Mikel Arteta’s squad after a shaky start to the season.

The Gunners are marooned in the bottom half of the Premier League table and are in desperate need of a proper creative outlet.

Mesut Ozil has been exiled from the squad and they have somewhat struggled to hit the back of the net with some regularity.

Given that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored just three Premier League goals this term, one feels a No.10 is required to unlock the Gabon international’s clinical touch.

Sport Witness now carries a report from Estadio Deportivo, who spoke with Sevilla attacking midfielder Joan Jordan.

The Sun reported on December 28th that the Gunners were ready to pay £32m to snaffle the 26-year-old away from the Spanish club.

Jordan is an all-action midfield player, not necessarily a playmaker, who has provided just six assists in 67 appearances for the club.

Nevertheless, it seems that Arsenal are interested, but Jordan has now poured a degree of cold water on it, insisting he is not thinking about the possibility of a deal.

He said: “In the end, these are just things that come out, like the many things that were said, the rumours, when I was at Eibar.

“I have always been very clear about the present; the future does not feed me; it takes away from me and does not give me the energy I need.

“My mind is genuinely here in Sevilla and on the derby. I am at a super ambitious club, and I have nothing more to say because I really am super comfortable here, like I was when I arrived here.

“Things can come out, but I tell you my mind today and the people that know me can back me up, it’s not that I’m avoiding the question just that really, my mind is on the derby.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Yeah, this isn’t the player Arsenal need.

And it seems Jordan isn’t really very interested in the move.

Sevilla, after all, are fifth in the Liga table and are currently ahead of Barcelona, as they look to seal qualification for European competition.

He only moved to the club in 2019 and he also has a release clause of £55m, per the aforementioned Sun report.

One cannot imagine Sevilla being willing to cash in any time soon and, really, that doesn’t feel like the worst thing for Arsenal.

