Bundesliga club supremo won't rule out Arsenal switch for 24 y/o

Julian Brandt has been linked with a potential move to Arsenal.

Earlier this week, the Borussia Dortmund attacking midfielder was linked with a potential switch to the Gunners, who are on the lookout for some creativity in the January transfer window.

Bild claimed that the deal was even being discussed among Arsenal’s squad in their dressing room, such is the advancement of the potential swoop.

It remains to be seen if a move will be sanctioned in January or if it will have to wait until the summer.

But Dortmund aren’t exactly in a position where they need to sell; Brandt has a contract until 2024 so there is no major pressure on the German club.

And their director Michael Zorc has now spoken on the possibility of the 24-year-old moving to north London.

Quoted by Sport Witness after speaking to Sven Westerschulze, he said: “I read that too, I can’t say more about it.

“Nobody answered, there is nothing on the table – and not even in the fax machine.”

Brandt has made 22 appearances in all competitions this season and has scored one goal and provided one assist.

He joined Dortmund in 2019, as they paid €25m (£22.1m) to snaffle him away from Bayer Leverkusen.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This is absolutely not a denial that Brandt could be available.

All Zorc is saying is that they haven’t had a bid yet and the door seems to remain firmly open when it comes to the Gunners making a potential approach.

Arsenal do need some creativity and Brandt could well be the answer; he has scored eight goals and laid on 14 assists in his 64 games for Dortmund.

1 of 20 Can you name this completely forgettable former Premier League player? Lionel Scaloni Ahmed Musa Federico Fazio Will Buckley

This is a versatile presence who can play in central midfield, attacking midfield, and on either flank.

It seems as though he is looking at the fax machine and waiting for the offer to arrive.

News Now - Sport News