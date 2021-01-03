Few will be expecting there to be many big money transfers this January.

In the current climate, Premier League clubs have seen their finances decimated.

On top of that, the best deals rarely seem to happen midway through the season - though Manchester United and Bruno Fernandes might have something to say about that.

At any rate, with the calendar pages finally turning their backs on 2020 (thank heavens) and ushering in a New Year, we've still got one eye on the summer.

The rumour mill isn't quite in overdrive just yet, but we're starting to hear reports of high-profile players on the move, whether that's Harry Kane being linked with Manchester City or the eternal prospect of Paul Pogba leaving Manchester United.

It certainly begs the question of the most valuable players in England's top flight ahead of any such moves. Luckily, on that front, Transfermarkt have us covered.

=19. Richarlison (£54m) | Everton

=19. Phil Foden (£54m) | Manchester City

18. Rodri (£57.6m) | Manchester City

17. Paul Pogba (£58.5m) | Manchester United

16. Timo Werner (£63m) | Chelsea

15. Bernardo Silva (£63m) | Manchester City

14. Roberto Firmino (£64.8m) | Liverpool

13. Andy Robertson (£67.5m) | Liverpool

=10. Alisson Becker (£72m) | Liverpool

=10. Virgil van Dijk (£72m) | Liverpool

=10. Marcus Rashford (£72m) | Manchester United

9. Kai Havertz (£72.9m) | Chelsea

=7. Heung-min Son (£81m) | Tottenham Hotspur

=7. Bruno Fernandes (£81m) | Manchester United

=5. Raheem Sterling (£99m) | Manchester City

=5. Trent Alexander-Arnold (£99m) | Liverpool

=1. Kevin de Bruyne (£108m) | Manchester City

=1. Harry Kane (£108m) | Tottenham Hotspur

=1. Mohamed Salah (£108m) | Liverpool

=1. Sadio Mane (£108m) | Liverpool

There are only four players who trip into nine figure transfer fees - but luckily, none of them are likely to be going anywhere soon.

In fact, Liverpool have no fewer than seven players in the top 20.

Yet there's still plenty of time for the above values to change dramatically between now and the summer. Chelsea's big money duo Timo Werner and Kai Havertz arrived to much fanfare but their price tags could dwindle unless they improve upon their first halves of the season.

Pogba's fee (£58.5m) is arguably the most significant. While the French midfielder shone in the win over Aston Villa on New Year's Day, Mino Raiola's admission that his time at United is "over" is still ringing fresh in everyone at the club's ears.

