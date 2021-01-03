Say it quietly, but it seems like Arsenal are getting back to their best.

The Gunners put in a vintage performance against West Brom on Saturday night, winning 4-0 away from home in tough conditions.

Kieran Tierney - who looked right at home in the snow - opened the scoring with a fantastic curling effort in the 23rd minute and his side never looked back.

Alexandre Lacazette netted a double, but it was Bukayo Saka's finish to cap off a superb team goal that was surely the pick of the bunch.

He rounded off a brilliant flowing team move to tap past West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, giving Arsenal fans a glimpse of just how good this side can be.

And finishing a vintage Gunners team goal wasn't all Saka did on Saturday. The 19-year-old's highlights have since emerged and fans are now calling him England's top young talent.

Check out his performance vs West Brom below:

Well, there's certainly a lot to get excited about here.

At such a young age, Saka is already proving that he has the ability to become a world-class forward one day.

He showed against West Brom that he's not afraid to take on and beat defenders, deliver dangerous crosses from all over the pitch and finish confidently.

What's even more exciting is that the young star is also showing an impressive level of consistency.

After strong performances against Chelsea and Brighton, this display against West Brom certainly isn't a one-off and he's set the level now.

In fact, some fans are even claiming that Saka is England's best young talent.

"Clear of [Mason] Greenwood and [Phil] Foden but people aren’t ready for that convo yet. Saka's only competition for best English talent is Jadon Sancho and Trent Alexander-Arnold," one tweeted.

"So consistent even rivals rating him," another simply added, while a third wrote: "Turning into a top, top player."

Yep, it seems that Saka's latest performance has got fans talking. Surely he'll be the first name on Mikel Arteta's teamsheet when Arsenal face Crystal Palace in their next Premier League fixture?

