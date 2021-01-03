Ryan Garcia made a massive statement on Saturday night in Dallas.

The 22-year-old faced seasoned professional Luke Campbell in a gripping lightweight encounter, securing an impressive KO victory after being knocked down for the first time in his career.

'King Ry' (21-0) was caught by a powerful left hook from Campbell (20-4) in the second round, but recovered to dominate proceedings and finish the fight in the seventh.

Garcia landed a devastating 'liver shot' on the London 2012 Olympic gold medallist and it was a punch worthy of winning any high-profile bout.

Campbell expected a shot up top, but Garcia went down low and there was absolutely no chance of the Brit returning to his feet before the referee administered the full 10 count.

'King Ry' was simply too quick and his KO shot on Campbell is even more brutal to watch in slow-motion, which is exactly what you can do in the video below - enjoy!

Garcia's body shot in slow-motion

Not bad for a man unfairly labelled as just an 'Instagram boxer', eh?

After the fight, Garcia revelled in the fact that he had shown the world he's about far more than just his sizeable social media following.

"I think I showed a lot of people who I really am. I showed today I am special," he told DAZN, per BBC.

"They wanted to show me as a social media fighter. Anybody who puts you down, remember you're not who people tell you who you are - you are who you choose to be. I chose to be a champion tonight.

"He caught me, I was like, 'I got dropped, this is crazy'. I've never been dropped in my life. I had to adjust. I knew I could beat him, I just had to get back up."

Garcia proceeded to call out Devin Haney and Gervonta Davis for all-American showdowns following his victory over Campbell, two fights that boxing fans would love to see in 2021.

The lightweight division is quickly becoming the most sport's most exciting.

