Mohamed Salah has become the centre of a transfer storm in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, the Egyptian forward expressed disappointment about not being picked as captain for Liverpool's Champions League dead rubber match against Midtjylland.

He also spoke of his admiration for Barcelona and Real Madrid - sparking speculation he could be on his way to Spain one day soon.

Following the initial rumours, Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville added fuel to the fire by suggesting 'he'd always thought' the player would leave one day.

"I thought Salah would always leave Liverpool. I said it a couple of years ago but it was perhaps a bit premature," the pundit revealed.

"I just always had the feeling that he would want to go and explore the feeling of playing in a different country, that he would have aspirations to do so, so it doesn’t surprise me."

All these rumours are no doubt worrying for Liverpool fans, who will not want to lose a forward that's been so important to their recent Premier League and European success.

But with the January transfer window now open, Salah's name continues to swirl around the rumour mill.

In fact, according to Italian Sky Sport journalist Angelo Mangiante, Real Madrid have made him their 'big' target for next summer.

"Real Madrid are strongly interested in Salah. He is the big target for next summer," Mangiante tweeted.

Well, the Liverpool star would certainly fit the mould of a 'Galactico' signing, especially after three and a half brilliant years in England.

On top of that, Real Madrid's last big signing Eden Hazard has made a poor start to life at the Bernabeu, so Zinedine Zidane could look to bring in some more attacking competition - or replace him completely.

But Salah won't come cheap. He's currently rated at £108 million by Transfermarkt and Jurgen Klopp will surely want top dollar for one of his biggest stars.

Still, better brace yourself Liverpool fans, because an offer for Salah could be coming in a few months.

News Now - Sport News