Southampton take first steps to snap up ideal free agent ahead of summer

Demarai Gray appears poised to leave Leicester City.

The former England Under-21 international has been frozen out by Brendan Rodgers this season.

Having been a key member of the squad during the 2016/17, 17/18, and 18/19 seasons, he made just 21 appearances last season.

And this term, he has only played once in the top-flight, playing 18 minutes against Crystal Palace, and has a contract that expires at the end of the season.

There have been plenty of reports of interest from foreign clubs, as he can negotiate a pre-contract with them this month.

However, Sport Witness has carried a report from Portuguese newspaper Record claiming that it is an English club who have taken the first steps to bring in the 24-year-old.

That club is Southampton, who want to snap the winger up in the summer transfer window.

Those first steps are presumably an enquiry surrounding his wage demands and whether he would actually be interested in a move to St Mary’s.

Benfica are also interested, with the Portuguese club seeing him as a dream signing.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Gray surely wants to stay in the Premier League.

The young winger is likely to have a chip on his shoulder after his exile under Rodgers and a move to another top-flight club would give him the opportunity to really show what he can do.

Southampton play in a similarly intense way to the Leicester side at their best and one thinks Gray would slot straight in at St Mary’s.

He has scored 13 goals and registered 17 assists in 163 games for Leicester, and he is clearly a skilful, mercurial player.

If Saints could sign him on a free transfer, this would be a superb signing.

