Arsenal's Premier League season is back on track.

The Gunners thrived over the festive period, recording three successive victories over Chelsea, Brighton and West Brom.

Mikel Arteta's side beat the latter 4-0 on Saturday evening, the team delivering by far their best performance of the 2020/21 campaign.

Kieran Tierney, Bukayo Saka and Alexandre Lacazette (x2) grabbed the goals on a snowy night at The Hawthorns.

It was team display that evoked memories of Arsene Wenger's great Arsenal sides, with youngsters Saka and Emile Smith Rowe dazzling in attack once again.

Their performances mean summer signing Willian faces a tough battle to reclaim his place in the team's starting XI, but the Brazilian did return to action against West Brom.

Willian replaced Saka in the 71st minute, while David Luiz - another player heavily criticised in recent weeks - returned to the match day squad as well.

Arsenal fans weren't exactly overjoyed to see the pair back, but their former Chelsea teammate Branislav Ivanovic certainly was.

In fact, he was so elated that he handed the pair a West Brom shirt each after the game and we're sure you can guess what the reaction from the Gunners faithful on Twitter was like.

Ivanovic handed Luiz & Willian a present

"Hope Branislav encourages them to join him at WBA," one Arsenal fan tweeted in response to BT Sport's video.

"According to my 100% reliable sources, Willian desperately wants to join West Brom. Feel free to let Big Sam know that," another added.

Yeah, the Brazilian duo are not exactly well liked by Arsenal fans...

The signing of Willian on a free transfer in the summer has been particularly bad, especially given the fact the 32-year-old is pocketing a sizeable wage each week.

Willian is yet to score a goal in an Arsenal shirt and you get the feeling the north London club would jump at the chance to offload the winger to West Brom in the January transfer window.

Sadly, that just isn't going to happen.

