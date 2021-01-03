Man Utd hoping for bargain deal for world superstar

Manchester United did not manage to sign Jadon Sancho in the summer transfer window.

Plenty of reports claimed that the England international was the primary target for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

But a deal was not achievable and United failed to get a deal over the line for the winger.

Dortmund were demanding over £100m for the 20-year-old but it seems they could now get a deal done for a significantly lower fee, per 90min.

The former Manchester City academy star has struggled throughout this season and has yet to score in the Bundesliga in 11 appearances.

He has provided four assists, but the form has not been anywhere near the level of last season, when he scored 17 goals.

Still, United remain interested, while Sancho expressed his openness towards a move in the summer.

The report states that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side still see the Englishman as an ideal signing, though they think the deal is now more achievable and for a lower fee than the £100m touted in the summer.

Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester City have all been credited with an interest but it is only United who are said to be willing to make an offer.

The club would like to get a deal over the line early in the summer transfer window, especially given England’s involvement in the delayed European Championships at the end of the season.

Should England go far, there is every chance Sancho’s price will only rise and that more clubs will express an interest.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This may have played out perfectly for United.

Now, it should be said here that this was not exactly a strategy from Ed Woodward and United’s negotiating team.

They definitely wanted to buy him in the summer and the report states that they were willing to spend £120m at one point.

Still, their dithering and actual inability to bring the player in may end up playing a key role in him eventually arriving for a much lower fee.

It wasn’t deliberate, but United may have played a blinder here.

