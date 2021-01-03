Arsenal eyeing move for £27m-rated ace who would solve huge Arteta issue

Arsenal’s January transfer window gives Mikel Arteta an opportunity to reshape an ailing squad.

The Gunners have endured a really difficult beginning to the 2020/21 campaign and are marooned in the bottom half of the table.

Prior to their win over Chelsea, they went seven games without a victory and they really do need to bring in reinforcements.

And it seems plans are afoot to do just that.

Sport Witness carries a report from El Desmarque, claiming that the club remain interested in Valencia midfielder Carlos Soler.

The club were interested in signing the 24-year-old in the summer and he has gone from strength to strength with the Spanish club this season.

Indeed, in 13 games in all competitions, Soler has scored six goals and registered five assists.

Valencia are said to be in dire financial straits, though, and there is every chance that a deal could be done by the Gunners.

The Spanish club are struggling and have won just three games in 16 this season, meaning that the door is ajar for Arsenal to snaffle him away.

No price is mentioned but the midfielder, a former Spain U21 international, is valued at £27m by Transfermarkt.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Now then.

Soler is an excellent player and he has been in the form of his life this season.

He has even scored a hat-trick against Real Madrid in the 4-1 win for his side earlier in the season, a stark illustration of just how good he can be.

He averages 1.2 shots per game in La Liga, per WhoScored, along with 1.6 key passes, a passing accuracy of 81.1%, and 1.3 tackles.

This is a complete midfield player who is playing for a club who may not be able to afford to keep him.

Arsenal should be making a speculative bid just to test the water; he would be an ideal signing.

