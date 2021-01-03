There's no doubt that Brock Lesnar has established himself as one of WWE's biggest ever stars and he's now reserved solely for matches on the biggest stage.

Back in 2002, he made his debut just like any other Superstar, but even then it was clear he was destined for big things.

'The Beast' already had a background in amateur wrestling, winning silver and gold medals at the 1999 and 2000 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships while in college.

Lesnar also showed promise as an aspiring American Football player, putting his WWE career on hold for a short stint with the Minnesota Vikings in 2004.

While very few young sports stars can boast time on both the rosters of WWE and an NFL team, it seems someone may soon be following in Brock's footsteps.

Meet Parker Boudreaux.

The 22-year-old is an offensive lineman for the UCF Knights college football team and he's been compared to Lesnar due to a VERY similar physical appearance.

Boudreaux is 6' 4" and even refers to himself as "The Next Big Thing" on Twitter. Sound familiar? Well it should, because it's Lesnar's old moniker.

He's so similar to The Beast, in fact, that Paul Heyman 'is very high on' the 22-year-old and has tipped him to make a splash in either the NFL or the world of sports entertainment very soon.

"His tweet is not a prediction. It’s a spoiler. Save this #HustleTweet for future historical reference," Heyman wrote.

But he's not the only one who's got an eye on Boudreaux. Earlier this year, Jim Ross tweeted his hope that the promising star would one day sign with All Elite Wrestling.

"Big money is earned, not awarded. Parker Boudreaux is great and has been in my radar for 2-3 years. You do know that there's 'big money' in AEW too."

Right now, it's unclear if the young star will choose a path in wrestling or football. But be warned WWE fans, the second coming of 'The Beast' might not be far off.

