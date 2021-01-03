"He'll need to work" - Pundit diagnoses Spurs man's woes after nightmare display on Saturday

Tottenham Hotspur enjoyed an excellent performance on Saturday.

Jose Mourinho’s men recorded their first win in four Premier League games at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, as they put Leeds United to the sword.

Goals from Harry Kane, Son Heung-Min, and Toby Alderweireld gave Spurs all three points and a comfortable 3-0 win.

The result moved Spurs up into third before the remainder of the weekend’s Premier League fixtures but there was a blot on the copybook of Mourinho’s men in injury time.

Matt Doherty was sent off after a late challenge on Pablo Hernandez earned him his second yellow card.

The summer signing from Wolves has struggled since his move to the club, seemingly uncomfortable with the demands of Mourinho’s tactics.

Doherty regularly played as a wing-back when he was at Wolves but he has routinely been told to play as a full-back in a back four during his time in north London.

1 of 20 Can you name this completely forgettable former Premier League player? Lionel Scaloni Ahmed Musa Federico Fazio Will Buckley

And Danny Mills, himself a former right-back, believes the 28-year-old is struggling with the role he is playing.

Speaking after the game between Spurs and his former side, he told Football Insider: “What we’ve seen with Doherty was three years at right wing-back, to then suddenly change and come and play as an out-and-out right-back is a switch.

“It is and it isn’t difficult, it’s a switch you have to work out for sure so that’s not always easy. That’s something he’ll need to work on and get sorted.

“It takes time, we’ve seen many, many times the games are coming thick and fast and there are issues around COVID and international breaks.

“There isn’t as much time to get on the training ground and work with players.

“We’re only 15 games into the season – normally we’d be on 20. You have to look at it and think ‘he’s a very, very good player and I think the best is yet to come from him.’

“A lot of it comes down to the fact managers and coaches have not had as much time on the training ground as they would like.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Yeah, this is bang on.

Doherty was dislodged from the side by Serge Aurier’s form, as he missed a total of six games, including the wins over Manchester City and Arsenal, and the draw with Chelsea.

The Republic of Ireland international is clearly a talented player and he made a real impact on Wolves’ gameplan, often bursting forward and scoring goals.

He has not been asked to do that at Spurs, where he needs to be a more disciplined, tough-tackling full-back.

He does have time on his side but one has to think he needs to start improving quickly or see Aurier take his place permanently.

News Now - Sport News