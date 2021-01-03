If there is one sportsperson in the world whose personal space you shouldn't invade, then it is probably Mike Tyson.

The youngest world heavyweight champion in history has a ferocious reputation that was well earned during his career.

One Tyson fan made this mistake back in May 2015 - and likely regretted it instantly.

The incident in question took place at the weigh-in for the megafight between Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao.

Tyson had spent much of the week of the fight participating in various meet-and-greet sessions around Las Vegas, signing autographs and posing for pictures with fans.

These events, which had an entry fee of around $300 per person, proved wildly popular - and 'Iron Mike' had certainly had a busy few days in the lead-up to the bout.

Having scheduled a break from his personal appearances, Tyson took his seat inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena to watch both Mayweather and Pacquiao hit the scales on the Friday afternoon before the fight.

As you might expect, Tyson was a man in great demand as soon as he was spotted in the crowd - and he happily posed for pictures with as many fans as he could manage.

The key here, though, is that the vast majority of those people asked for Tyson's permission to do so.

One overenthusiastic member of the audience, however, decided to blindside Tyson from behind in an effort to get a photo.

This was never going to end well, particularly when the man in question decided to put his arm around 'the baddest man on the planet'.

As most could have predicted, Tyson was far from happy with this and responded by immediately elbowing the fan to force him away - and also had a few choice words for the individual involved.

During each of his public engagements for his recent exhibition bout with Roy Jones Junior, Tyson demonstrated that he had mellowed considerably as a person.

With that said, it is still not a good idea to touch a former world heavyweight champion without permission.

When crowds eventually return to big-time boxing in Las Vegas, there is a fair chance that Tyson will be in attendance.

A resident of Nevada, he frequently attends bouts as a spectator. Alongside this, Tyson also tends to be a part of autograph signings during fight weekends.

Tyson enjoys meeting his fans, but from a safe and respectful distance. Even at 54 years old, he is still a man never to be crossed.

