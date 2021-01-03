Arsenal continued their mini-revival with a comprehensive 4-0 victory over West Brom on Saturday evening.

The Gunners went into the game on the back of back-to-back wins.

And they took the lead at The Hawthorns when Kieran Tierney netted a brilliant solo goal after 23 minutes.

Their second, which came five minutes after the opener, was arguably even better.

Arsenal rolled back the years as Bukayo Saka tapped home after a sensational team move.

Alexandre Lacazette then scored a quickfire double to cap what was one of Arsenal's best performances under Mikel Arteta.

Dani Ceballos has come under-fire for some of his performances this season.

But the Spaniard, who is rated at £28.8m by Transfermarkt, always gives it his all.

And he showed his passion when Lacazette netted Arsenal's third goal.

Ceballos was stood roughly 30 yards away from the West Brom goal when Lacazette scored.

And he could be seen sinking to his knees and celebrating passionately after the goal.

Watch it below:

You can see just how much it means to him.

It's a moment that has gone down well with many Arsenal fans and you can view some of the best reaction below.

Arsenal were in turmoil just a few weeks ago but things look very different now after three consecutive wins.

Arteta's side are now 11th in the Premier League table and are just six points away from the top four.

The Spaniard was very happy with his side's performance.

“It was a convincing win,” Arteta told BT Sport, per Goal. “To win three on the spin over Christmas in the Premier League is not easy.

“In phases when the weather was better and the conditions were a little easier, I felt we played some excellent football.

“At the end we had to manage some moments and the conditions.

“The first two goals, the first action with Kieran was terrific, the second one with the combination play was fantastic as well.

“The clean sheet, that’s two in a row now, and that gives us a platform to win games.

“We look more of a threat, and more creative and our attacking play was much better today.”

