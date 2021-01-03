Mentality emerging: Aston Villa eyeing up promising youngster also wanted by Arsenal

The transfer window is open for Premier League clubs.

Aston Villa are absolutely in a position of strength heading into it, too, as they sit seventh in the Premier League table following their 2-1 loss to Manchester United on Friday.

The positioning may change, with Dean Smith’s side now facing four games that could well define their season.

First, they face Liverpool in the FA Cup, before games against Tottenham Hotspur, Everton, and Manchester City in the Premier League.

Coming through that period relatively unscathed could well open the door to European qualification.

And it seems they are looking to sign players in this transfer window.

Sport Witness carries a report from La Lazio Siamo Noi who claim that there is plenty of interest in Norwegian youngster Sivert Mannsverk.

He currently plays for Sogndal, a club in the Norwegian second division, but it appears he is attracting plenty of interest.

Along with Villa, Arsenal, Brighton & Hove Albion, and Lazio are all said to be monitoring his performances.

Just 18, he is primarily a central midfielder and has been capped at various Norway youth levels.

He made his debut back in 2019, when he was just 17, and has gone on to make 47 appearances for the club, scoring five goals and registering six assists.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Villa have history for snapping up some exciting young talents.

Think of Louie Barry, who was snapped up from Barcelona.

It is clear that Villa want to bring in some of the best young talents from across Europe and Mannsverk could well be seen as exactly that.

He is playing in a weak league, of course, but the level of interest, plus his goalscoring ability, shows that this is an excellent prospect.

Villa should try to beat their rivals to his signature.

