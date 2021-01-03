Sam Allardyce will need a miracle if he is to perform one of his trademark escape routines with West Bromwich Albion.

Big Sam has never been relegated from the Premier League, but there are serious question marks about whether he will keep that record this season.

The Baggies slumped to another heavy defeat on Saturday night, this time being thrashed 4-0 at home by Arsenal. That was the Gunners' third win on the bounce following their victories over Chelsea and Brighton, Mikel Arteta overseeing a mini revival since Boxing Day.

There has been no such revival at the Hawthorns - at least not yet. The 1-1 draw with champions Liverpool at Anfield increasingly looks like an aberration, sandwiching heavy defeats to Aston Villa (3-0) and Leeds United (5-0).

The 66-year-old is no stranger to a relegation dogfight, but just a matter of weeks ago, he also made the bold prediction that his new club would be joined in their plight by Arsenal.

“Absolutely,” he was quoted by The Mirror when asked if the north Londoners were in a relegation battle.

“They haven’t won a Premier League game for almost double figures. Getting beaten last night (in the 4-1 League Cup defeat to Manchester City), even though not in (the) Premier League drains confidence of Arsenal’s players. They will be wondering what has hit them.”

Well well well...

West Brom held out just 23 minutes before Kieran Tierney swept through them with a superb solo goal. Bukayo Saka then doubled the visitors' lead to round off a Wenger-esque team goal, before an Alexandre Lacazette brace really put Allardyce's men to the sword.

Of course, it's easy to jump on his comments now - but this wasn't a completely rogue claim from the former Newcastle, Crystal Palace and Everton boss.

Just a few weeks ago, he wasn't the only one making that point about the direction in which Arsenal were heading. Granted, it always seemed a little far-fetched to imagine them actually battling it out to stay in the division.

Nevertheless, they did sit only four points above the relegation zone with 14 matches gone, following a winless run of seven league games.

But it's testament to this crazy season that just a handful of wins can completely transform the mood around a club - and Arsenal got their own little bit of revenge on Big Sam, too.

News Now - Sport News