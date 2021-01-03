With about an hour until kick-off at the Hawthorns on Saturday evening, there were fears that West Brom’s clash with Arsenal could be snowed off.

On one of the coldest days of the year, snow covered the pitch as groundsmen had to clear the playing surface ahead of kick-off.

Fortunately, the game was able to go ahead as normal.

As the two sets of players came out in an attempt to ‘warm-up,’ eyes were drawn towards Kieran Tierney.

Snoods, Under Armour, gloves and tights could be seen everyone but Tierney was happy in shorts, t-shirt and rolled down socks.

He’s from Scotland, after all.

If Arsenal fans weren’t impressed enough by their left-back being immune to the cold, then they would surely have been delighted when he opened the scoring with a terrific strike with his right foot.

Tierney went on to pick up the Man of the Match award as Arsenal ran out 4-0 winners.

The Scot is becoming something of a cult icon at Arsenal right now and, after his performance, former Arsenal defender, Martin Keown insisted that Tierney has the potential to become a former club captain.

"He's just the right type that you need... his personality, character," Keown said,

"He has got everything in his game, it's about building around him. Perhaps an Arsenal captain in the making."

And we agree.

In fact, we agree so much that we decided to dig out seven reasons we believe Tierney is the perfect player to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as the club’s next skipper.

Warming-up in shorts and t-shirt in the snow

We’ve already mentioned this but this is the behaviour of a proper leader.

Okay, showing that you don’t feel the cold doesn’t make you captain material but it could give those players who don’t really fancy it a real kick up the backside. You can’t exactly stand there shivering in your woolly hat and gloves when you see Tierney bouncing around in the warm-up in his shorts and t-shirt.

He’s told to calm down in training

'Train as you play is a motto' that many managers abide by. But Tierney has taken it a bit far at Arsenal. According to ESPN, his teammates weren’t too happy with the left-back and told him to tone down his tackles in training. Arteta is believed to have encouraged it, though.

It’s something that Keown confirmed on Saturday, saying: “In training, they have to tell him to calm down because he's tackling ferociously.”

Turned up to a match holding a Tesco bag

Most players turn up to a match clutching a designer washbag containing luxurious produces. Tierney rocked up to Arsenal’s FA Cup tie against Sheffield United in July holding a Tesco bag for life. We hope it contained a meal deal.

Gesture to cancer sufferer

After Arsenal beat Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley, the north Londoners celebrated with a traditional changing room selfie. For some reason, Tierney decided to celebrate by sticking up his middle finger in the photo. He made a public apology which was met by a reply from an Arsenal fan, which read: “Let’s just say it (middle finger) was meant for my cancer, mate! "Brilliant game today, made my night at the hospital.”

Tierney responded brilliantly.

"That’s exactly what it stood for my man! U legend... get in touch I will send u my shirt from tonight. Keep fighting."

Confronting Ezgjan Alioski after Leeds loss

Tierney was incensed that Alioski had got Pepe sent off during Arsenal's draw to Leeds last month and confronted him at full time. He had to be dragged away by his teammates, demonstrating his incredible passion.

Telling Arsenal players to applaud away fans

After a strong Arsenal side lost to a young Liverpool line-up on penalties last season after a 5-5 draw in the League Cup, the Gunners were gutted. However, after Curtis Jones scored the winning spot-kick, Tierney ensured his priorities were in order and told his teammates to thank the travelling away fans before going down the tunnel.

Not letting a broken jaw ruin his celebrations

Tierney suffered a nasty broken jaw in the 2017 Scottish Cup final between Celtic and Aberdeen. Blood was pouring from his face and he was in severe pain. He left the pitch but that didn’t stop him celebrating with the cup later on, posting a picture of him with the trophy and the captain: “Worth a broken jaw haha”.

Sending shirt to bullied Arsenal fan

According to the Sun, a 15-year-old Arsenal fan by the name of Jack Staniard had his club shirt burned by bullies.

So what did Tierney do? He went out of his way to send him a signed replacement with his name and number on the back.

He also left Jack a touching letter.

“Dear Jack, I understand that you have been through a tough time recently and experienced things most people don’t," he wrote.

“That must have been very upsetting for you and on behalf of everyone at Arsenal Football Club I send you our very best wishes.

“It’s sad to hear that you’ve been through what you have, and I can’t even begin to imagine the pain and suffering you have endured.

"I hope you make a full recovery physically and mentally and please keep me updated on your progress.

“I heard you’re a big Arsenal fan which we truly appreciate and thank you for your support.

"As a token of my personal appreciation please find enclosed a shirt which has my name and number on the back."

Class.

News Now - Sport News