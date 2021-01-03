Leeds transfer news: Phil Hay delivers Rodrigo de Paul verdict

Leeds United succumbed to Jose Mourinho's trap on Saturday afternoon as the travelling outfit lost 3-0 to Tottenham Hotspur in north London.

The scoreline rather flattered the hosts on the balance of play but still provided a reality check for a Leeds side who arrived in the capital on the back of a thumping 5-0 win over West Bromwich Albion.

Though the Whites did have 63.3% of possession against Spurs, they were not at their creative best and paid the price for failing to capitalise on their auspicious opening to the game before Harry Kane broke the deadlock from the penalty spot.

In the aftermath of proceedings, some Leeds fans were left pondering whether they could benefit from the arrival of another flair player in midfield, someone with the repertoire to unlock the door against a side as compact as Spurs.

Leeds were heavily linked with a move for Udinese's Rodrigo de Paul in the summer window, and fans are beginning to speculate whether the club may reignite their interest this month.

In Phil Hay's post-match Q&A column on The Athletic, a handful of fans asked about De Paul and the club's general stance on incoming transfers this month.

The highly respected journalist, however, poured cold water on the discussion.

When asked if he could see Leeds going back in for the Argentina international, Hay didn't express much optimism: "it doesn't look like it in this window."

Elsewhere in his Q&A, Hay suggested that the club will save their most important business for the summer.

"I don't think they'd mind if this window passed off quietly. The summer is where they'll do more concerted business."

GIVEMESPORT's Jack Saville says...

Leeds have laid the foundations for an excellent first season back in the top-flight, and there really is no urgent need to splash the cash this month.

The premium on January transfers is notoriously extortionate, with clubs understandably opposed to the idea of letting their top players leave in the middle of the season.

De Paul, who has been wearing the captain's armband at Udinese since the start of November, is an integral player to the Serie A outfit and logic would suggest that Leeds would need to part with another club-record fee to secure the £31.5m-rated star's signature.

With three goals and two assists to his name in 13 outings this season, De Paul has showcased a goal threat from midfield that Leeds could certainly benefit from.

But with Hay's verdict lending no reason to believe that a deal is on the cards this month, Leeds fans will likely need to wait until the summer until a new midfield technician graces the Elland Road turf.

