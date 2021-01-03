FIFA 21 players will be sick of facing the same overpowered players on Ultimate Team.

Pretty much every time the loading screen appears before a match, the faces of Joe Gomez, N'Golo Kante, Marcus Rashford and Timo Werner pop up.

Why are they always there? Because they're absolute monsters in-game and trying to get the better of them is a task that no FIFA player enjoys - or often succeeds at.

Given their virtual brilliance, you'd assume the likes of Gomez, Kante, Rashford and Werner would feature in the best Premier League XI on FIFA 21 based solely on combined stats, right?

Well, you'd be wrong. Each member of the overpowered quartet fails to make the cut and some rather surprising names feature instead.

So let's take a look at the XI, as well as each member's value when their in-game stats are combined. Only players' base cards have been considered for selection, with the rankings for combined stats sourced from FUTWIZ.

The Premier League's best combined stats XI on FIFA 21

Formation: 4-5-1

XI: Ederson (498), Trent Alexander-Arnold (2,245), Fernandinho (2,225), Leander Dendoncker (2.136), Alex Telles (2,300), Paul Pogba (2,302), Kevin De Bruyne (2,337), Bruno Fernandes (2,326), Gareth Bale (2,247), Sadio Mane (2,231), Roberto Firmino (2,252).

Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson join the aforementioned quartet of FIFA beasts in missing out on a place in the XI.

Salah is surprisingly beaten to the right-wing spot by Bale, while Telles features as the left-back at the expense of Robertson - the United man possessing the third highest combined stats total in the XI.

Then we have the centre-back positions, which are questionably occupied by Fernandinho and Dendoncker.

However, it's not due to them being better defenders than Van Dijk or Gomez on FIFA, it's down to their versatility.

Both have operated as central midfielders during their careers, which enhances their attacking numbers and makes them a superior statistical package in-game.

Although it's best to avoid using either Fernandinho or Dendoncker on Ultimate Team, as FIFA 21's array of lightning-quick attackers will tear them to shreds!

