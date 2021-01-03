Arsenal turned in their best performance of the 2020/21 season so far on Saturday evening.

The Gunners travelled to West Brom on the back of two successive Premier League victories over Chelsea and Brighton.

Mikel Arteta's team were evidently full of confidence at The Hawthorns, thrashing Sam Allardyce's relegation-threatened side 4-0.

Kieran Tierney, Bukayo Saka and Alexandre Lacazette (x2) grabbed the goals during a very one-sided game in the snow.

Once again, it was Arsenal's young stars that dazzled under the lights, Saka and Emile Smith Rowe operating superbly alongside one another in attack.

The two Hale End graduates have started the last three Premier League games together and combined brilliantly for the Gunners' second goal against West Brom.

After some crisp one-touch passing, Smith Rowe put the ball on a plate for Saka to tap into an empty net from close-range.

Saka's goal vs West Brom

A vintage Arsenal goal.

Smith Rowe has been the name on fans' lips ever since he was thrown into the starting XI for the 3-1 victory over Chelsea.

But it's not just supporters who're ecstatic with the playmaker's performances, as it seems his teammates are just as thrilled.

Smith Rowe uploaded a post to Instagram after Saturday's win over West Brom and Saka likened the 20-year-old to Manchester City's £108m-rated superstar, Kevin De Bruyne.

Saka's message to Smith Rowe

"Thank you Kev," Saka wrote on the social media platform, referencing City's midfield maestro.

There's a reason why Arsenal fans have started calling Smith Rowe the 'Croydon De Bruyne'...

Club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also left a comment on Smith Rowe's Instagram post, which you can see below.

Aubameyang's message to Smith Rowe

It looks as if Smith Rowe is a rather popular figure in the Arsenal dressing room.

The Englishman's on-field mastery over the past week or so has played a pivotal role in rescuing the club's season and it looks as if he will be a mainstay in the Gunners' starting XI for the foreseeable future.

