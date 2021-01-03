Mauricio Pochettino is back in football.

The Argentine manager was appointed Paris Saint-Germain's new manager on Saturday afternoon.

“I am really happy and honored to become the new coach of Paris Saint-Germain," he told the club's official website.

“I would like to thank the Club's management for the trust they have placed in me. As you know, this club has always held a special place in my heart.

"This team has fantastic potential and my staff and I will do everything we can to get the best for Paris Saint-Germain in all competitions.

"We will also do our utmost to give our team the combative and attacking playing identity that Parisian fans have always loved.”

According to BeIN Sports correspondent Tancredi Palmeri, Pochettino will earn €7 million-per-year at his new club.

And that appears to be a bargain when you compare that figure to the top 10 highest-paid managers in the world.

View the top 10 highest paid managers in the world below:

10. Hansi Flick - €8m-per-year

9. Carlo Ancelotti - €8m-per-year

8. Jurgen Klopp - €10.5m-per-year

7. Antoinio Conte - €11m-per-year

6. Zinedine Zidane - €12m-per-year

5. Fabio Cannavaro - €12m-per-year

4. Rafa Benitez - €13.5m-per-year

3. Diego Simeone - €15m-per-year

2. Jose Mourinho - €17.5m-per-year

1. Pep Guardiola - €23m-per-year

So Pochettino doesn't even crack the top 10.

That's a surprise given he is arguably one of the very best managers in the world.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ronald Koeman also miss out.

Flick and Klopp are both massively underpaid given their success at Bayern Munich and Liverpool respectively.

Cannavaro and Benitez both make the top five, which just goes to show how much money Chinese clubs are willing to hand out.

You can understand why Benitez traded Newcastle for China, now!

Simeone has transformed Atletico Madrid into one of the world's best clubs and he makes the top 3.

Tottenham paid a lot of money to get Mourinho to join the club, but his wages are well below that of Guardiola's.

The Catalonian is by far the world's highest-paid manager. In fact, he earns over 3x more than what Pochettino is at PSG.

