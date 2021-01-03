Wolves news: Tim Spiers reveals Fosun's stance on Nuno Espirito Santo

Wolverhampton Wanderers squandered a 3-1 lead away at Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday afternoon as their struggle for consistency continued.

Nuno Espirito's side have been in the ascendancy since they were promoted to the top flight in 2018, impressing with their astute tactical approach and array of talented individuals.

One of the central figures to the club's success, Raul Jimenez, has been absent since fracturing his skull against Arsenal and the fact Wolves have won just one of the following seven league games since his injury attests to his importance to the club.

In light of the West Midlands outfit's recent downturn in form, frustration may well be building amongst the supporters.

And in the aftermath of the 3-3 draw against Brighton, one supporter asked Tim Spiers, Wolves' correspondent for The Athletic, if Fosun and Jeff Shi will be keeping a close eye on things in a season that is beginning to look like one of regression rather than progression.

But Spiers poured cold water on any tentative suggestions that Nuno's job could be under threat.

"From what I'm told Fosun are sympathetic to the fact the squad is so young and Jimenez is such a big loss. Gain experience this season, finish mid-table minimum, go again next year and better off for it. That's their plan."

GIVEMESPORT's Jack Saville says...

Given everything Nuno has achieved at the club, it would be completely absurd for the Wolves hierarchy to consider a change in management.

Progression in football is rarely a linear process, and one mediocre season is par for the course for a side who have arguably been punching slightly above their weight since returning to the Premier League.

As Spiers has alluded to, Nuno is trying to get the most out of an inexperienced side containing a handful of newbies, including Vitinha, Fabio Silva and Rayan Ait Nouri.

It will take time for those players to settle and blossom at Molineux, but Nuno is certainly the right man to help them realise their potential.

